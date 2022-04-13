PrettyLittleThing names Alabama Barker as US brand ambassador

Fast fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing has named up-and-coming rapper, singer and beauty influencer Alabama Barker as its latest US brand ambassador.

Barker, the daughter of legendary musician Travis Barker, has more than 1 million Instagram followers and will become the latest addition to PrettyLittleThing’s host of ambassadors, including actress Lala Anthony, Jayda Wayda and De’arra Taylor.

Image: PrettyLittleThing

Commenting on her new role with PrettyLittleThing, Barker said in a statement: “I am excited to be Pretty Little Thing's newest brand ambassador. I have been a long-time buyer and love how inclusive the brand is. I can’t wait for you guys to see my first shoot with the brand, launching very soon.”

Barker’s first role as ambassador is fronting PrettyLittleThing’s ‘Y2K is Calling’ edit, featuring barely-there micro-mini skirts and dresses, oversized denim and separates in sugary shades that “channel that teen dream realness”.

Image: PrettyLittleThing

Image: PrettyLittleThing