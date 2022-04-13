PrettyLittleThing names Alabama Barker as US brand ambassador
Fast fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing has named up-and-coming rapper, singer and beauty influencer Alabama Barker as its latest US brand ambassador.
Barker, the daughter of legendary musician Travis Barker, has more than 1 million Instagram followers and will become the latest addition to PrettyLittleThing’s host of ambassadors, including actress Lala Anthony, Jayda Wayda and De’arra Taylor.
Commenting on her new role with PrettyLittleThing, Barker said in a statement: “I am excited to be Pretty Little Thing's newest brand ambassador. I have been a long-time buyer and love how inclusive the brand is. I can’t wait for you guys to see my first shoot with the brand, launching very soon.”
Barker’s first role as ambassador is fronting PrettyLittleThing’s ‘Y2K is Calling’ edit, featuring barely-there micro-mini skirts and dresses, oversized denim and separates in sugary shades that “channel that teen dream realness”.