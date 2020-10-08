Primark appoints trading director for menswear

Primark has appointed Jon Bennett as its new menswear trading director.

He joins from Arcadia, where he has worked since 2012, most recently as global sourcing director for Topshop/Topman. Prior to that, he held senior buying positions at River Island, Next and Tesco’s F&F fashion brand.

Primark said he will bring “extensive buying, sourcing and digital expertise” to the company and will begin the role in the coming months.

The retailer also confirmed the appointment of Lynne Walker to a new role as director of Primark Cares with immediate effect. Walker has previously held roles at Primark as director of buying and trading director for menswear.

“In her new role, Lynne will lead our Primark Cares strategy and oversee its successful development,” a Primark spokesperson said.