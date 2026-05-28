Primark France announces appointment of new managing director

Irish fashion retailer Primark is entering a new phase of its development in the French market with the appointment of Sylvain Darracq as managing director. He will officially take up his post on October 1, 2026, after a four-month transition period alongside the current director. He succeeds Christine Loizy, who is retiring after 13 years at the helm of the French subsidiary.

Sylvain Darracq joins the company with over 25 years of solid experience in the retail sector. His professional career is marked by his progression within the Intersport group, which he joined in 2012. He held several management positions there, including deputy managing director, before becoming managing director in 2022.

“Joining Primark France is an opportunity that I approach with sincere enthusiasm,” said the new director in a statement. Although Primark remains a fast fashion brand, he highlights the ethical aspect of the retailer, adding: “Convinced of the need to build a more responsible, inclusive and accessible fashion for all, I am particularly happy to join a brand capable of meeting the current needs of consumers, while carrying meaning and ambition in a sector undergoing a major transformation”.

Numerous store openings planned for the coming years

Sylvain Darracq's mission will be to “strengthen the brand's influence and development”. This task echoes the retailer's active development in other European markets, with several openings planned in Italy and investments in Portugal and Spain.

In France, Primark currently has 30 stores and employs nearly 7,000 people. It also states that “France is a strategic market for Primark, which plans to open numerous stores in the coming years.”