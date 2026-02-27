Primark interim CEO reportedly being considered for permanent position

Eoin Tonge, Primark’s interim chief executive officer, is reportedly being considered for the permanent position, with an official announcement expected to be made next month.

According to Sky News, Primark’s parent company Associate British Foods (ABF) is getting closer to installing Tonge to the helm as the retailer continues to tackle a turbulent period.

If made, the announcement would come almost one year after Tonge, a former finance director for Marks & Spencer, initially took on the interim role, stepping in following the departure of Paul Merchant, who had been accused of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

ABF has as of yet not confirmed the decision, however did acknowledge the "rigorous search” that has been undertaken since Merchant’s exit. In a statement to Sky News, the company said: “The process is still at an advanced stage, but we will not comment further until the process is complete.”

Whoever was to take on the permanent position at Primark will be faced with notable challenges, with the retailer currently navigating a difficult consumer environment, particularly in Europe and the US, where consumer confidence and footfall remain brittle.

For the 16-week period ending January 3, 2026, Primark reported a decrease of 2.7 percent in like-for-like sales, partially offset by 3 percent total sales uptick in the UK, which remains a primary growth engine for the retailer.

US sales were bolstered by an ongoing store rollout plan, contributing to a 12 percent sales increase, yet European sales declined 5.7 percent, with performance-improvement initiatives only recently being rolled out.