Pucci confirms appointments of Camille Miceli

Camille Miceli has been named Pucci’s new artistic director, confirming an August report that she had been tapped to lead the brand. Pucci is shifting to a more resort-focused direction to capitalize on their prints they are so famous for. Miceli was previously accessories creative director at Louis Vuitton, another LVMH owned brand.

Miceli is half Italian, although she was born in Paris and raised in France. She speaks both Italian and French fluently, and will be relocating to Milan to lead Pucci.

Miceli is a fashion industry veteran, but she originally started off in fashion public relations rather than design. In 1997, she joined Louis Vuitton’s public relations department just as Marc Jacobs was set to start as the brand’s creative director. It was Jacobs who encouraged Miceli to try her hand at design and she began with costume jewelry. After her first pair of earrings became part of Jacobs’ debut runway show for Louis Vuitton, Miceli would go on to become fashion jewelry creative director and fine jewelry consultant for the brand.

In 2009, she became jewelry director at Christian Dior. In 2014, Miceli returned to Louis Vuitton as accessories creative director.

LVMH acquired Pucci in 2000, and over the course of owning the brand they have seen a series of creative directors ranging from Christian Lacroix to Peter Dundas. With the growth in the resort category over the past several years, Pucci is finally truly returning to its roots.