Puma appoints Anne Putz as corporate spokesperson

German sportswear company Puma SE has filled another management position. On Monday, the company announced the appointment of Anne Putz as senior director of corporate communications.

In her new role, the Luxembourg native will report directly to CEO Arthur Hoeld and will now “lead Puma's external and internal corporate communications and act as corporate spokesperson,” according to a statement. Putz succeeds Kerstin Neuber, who left the company at the end of last year.

Putz to bring 'new ideas and impetus' to Puma's corporate communications

According to her new employer, Putz has “more than 25 years of experience in international corporate communications.” Throughout her career, she has held “management positions in various industries,” where she has “developed and implemented strategic communication concepts.”

Before moving to Herzogenaurach, Germany the 53-year-old was head of communications at Heraeus Precious Metals. She has also previously worked for well-known companies such as Adidas, Neckermann, GLS and GEA.

“With Anne, we have an expert on our team who will bring new ideas and impetus to Puma's corporate communications,” CEO Hoeld explained in a statement. “Given her great network and extensive experience, I am convinced that she is the right person to further develop Puma's external and internal corporate communications during this important phase for the company,” he added.