Puma appoints former Adidas manager Laurent Fricker to head sportstyle division

German sportswear provider Puma SE is strengthening its team with a former executive from competitor Adidas. On Monday, the company announced the appointment of Laurent Fricker as vice president of the sportstyle business unit. Fricker will take up his new position on June 1 and will report directly to chief brand officer Maria Valdes.

According to Puma, the new appointee has more than 20 years of industry experience gained at the sportswear group Adidas AG. There, he held various management positions at the Adidas and Reebok brands. Most recently, Fricker was vice president of originals, basketball and partnerships Europe at Adidas. He announced his departure a few weeks ago.

Fricker's future superior, Maria Valdes, explained the personnel decision. “Laurent has a great track record of combining authenticity in sport with a strong understanding of trends to develop sought-after products,” she explained in a statement. “With his deep understanding of culture, storytelling and his go-to-market expertise, I am confident that he will further strengthen the sportstyle business unit and thus contribute to Puma's growth.”