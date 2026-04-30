Puma appoints former Hugo Boss CEO Mark Langer as chief financial officer
German sportswear provider Puma SE not only presented its latest quarterly figures on Thursday but also filled a key position. The Herzogenaurach-based company announced that Mark Langer will take over the position of chief financial officer (CFO) on May 1.
He replaces Markus Neubrand, who is stepping down as chief financial officer with immediate effect and will leave the company on September 30, according to a statement. Puma explained that the move was “mutually agreed upon”.
Langer led Hugo Boss from 2016 to 2020
With Langer, Puma has appointed an extremely renowned manager. The new CFO brings “more than 25 years of international management experience in finance, strategy and general management,” the company explained.
Most recently, Langer was CFO of the retail group Douglas AG. Before that, he worked for the Metzingen-based fashion group Hugo Boss AG for 17 years, which he led as CEO from 2016 to 2020. He had previously held the position of chief financial officer there.
Puma CEO Arthur Hoeld welcomed the new addition. “I am very much looking forward to working with Mark, as he combines in-depth financial and capital market expertise with leadership skills and consulting experience at renowned brands,” he explained in a statement. “His track record and experience in a complex business environment will be crucial in helping us achieve our goal of returning to profitable growth.”
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