Puma appoints Markus Neubrand as chief financial officer

Sports company Puma has appointed Markus Neubrand as chief financial officer (CFO) and a member of the management board, effective October 1, 2024.

The company said in a release that the contract of the current CFO Hubert Hinterseher will end by mutual agreement on December 31, 2024.

Neubrand, 48, most recently held the position of chief financial officer at Guess. Previously, he served as group chief financial officer for the luxury fashion brand MCM Worldwide. Prior to that, he was chief operating and chief financial officer at Hugo Boss for its Americas region.

At Puma, the company added, Neubrand will oversee finance, investor relations, legal, IT and business solutions.

“Markus is an experienced finance executive with significant operational, financial planning and capital markets expertise. With his strong knowledge of the industry and people-first approach, he is a great fit for the Puma family,” said Arne Freundt, CEO of Puma.

Starting October 1, 2024, Puma’s management board will consist of Arne Freundt (CEO), Markus Neubrand (CFO), Maria Valdes (CPO), and Anne-Laure Descours (CSO).