Puma appoints Marwin Hoffmann to head new training business unit

German sportswear provider Puma SE announced on Monday the creation of a dedicated business unit for training.

The new department will be based at the company's headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany. This move separates the category from the previous joint running and training business unit. According to a statement, Puma now aims to “fully concentrate on this category and fully exploit the growth opportunities it anticipates in this area”.

Marwin Hoffmann has been appointed head of the new training department. In his role as vice president BU training, he will report to chief brand officer (CBO) Maria Valdes. The experienced industry expert was most recently at competitor Adidas, where he served as vice president marketing global outdoor. The running category will continue to be led by Erin Longin, who previously headed the joint running and training department.

CBO Valdes justified the decision by citing the category's increased importance for the company. “With strong partners like Hyrox, the ‘World Series of Fitness Racing’, training has become an increasingly important global category for Puma, where we see significant potential,” she explained in a statement. “By establishing a standalone business unit for training in Herzogenaurach, we can sharpen our focus and be closer to our key partners in this category and in other business units.”