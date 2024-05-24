Puma appoints two new members to Supervisory Board

Sportswear giant Puma has announced the appointment of Harsh Saini and Roland Krüger to its Supervisory Board for a period of three years.

Their entrance follows the exit of long-term board member Thore Ohlsson and sees the capacity of the brand’s board increase from six to seven members.

In a release, Héloïse Temple-Boyer, chair of the board, said: “Welcoming Harsh and Roland to the Supervisory Board will help Puma to develop further by expanding the overall expertise of our Supervisory Board and further professionalising its work.

“Both Harsh and Roland are excellent professionals, who will enrich the work of our board.”

Saini has previously worked for the likes of Nike and the Body Shop, implementing sustainability strategies and outlining commitments to ethical practices.

Krüger, meanwhile, has experience in the realms of retail management and marketing, and currently serves as a board member for Dyson Holdings, having previously served as global CEO of the vacuum brand.