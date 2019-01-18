Puma elevates Arne Freundt to Regional GM Europe and EEMEA

Sports company Puma has announced the appointment of Arne Freundt as Regional General Manager Europe and EEMEA with immediate effect. In this position, the company said in a statement, Freundt, currently Puma's global director retail & ecommerce, will continue to directly report to the company’s CEO Bjørn Gulden.

As Regional General Manager Europe and EEMEA, the company added, Arne will be responsible for the management of both regions. Arne has been in charge of Puma’s global retail & ecommerce business since 2015. He joined the company in 2011 as head of global strategy, where he was most notably in charge of the company’s transformation process in Europe.

Freundt succeeds Martyn Bowen, who has been serving in this role since 2015. The company said, Bowen, who had joined Puma over 20 years ago and held various management positions within the organization, has decided to leave the business to pursue personal interests.

Picture:Arne Freundt via Puma