Puma names Julie Legrand as senior director global brand strategy

Puma has appointed Julie Legrand, 43, as senior director global brand strategy.

Reporting to Puma’s vice president brand & marketing Richard Teyssier, Legrand will oversee an important part of the company’s strategic priority to elevate the brand.

“With Julie, we have found an experienced leader to head up Puma’s global brand strategy. She will define and execute our strategy to drive higher brand visibility and strengthen the Puma brand and its perception around the world,” said Richard Teyssier.

Legrand, the company said in a release, has 20 years of experience in marketing and brand management. Most recently, she worked as H&M’s global brand director. She also held senior positions in marketing and brand at Procter & Gamble.

“I am very proud to be in charge of further sharpening the brand’s positioning and preference with consumers,” added Legrand.

The company added that Legrand’s appointment follows the company’s decision taken in June to reorganise its global brand management and marketing operations and relocate them from Boston to Puma’s headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany.