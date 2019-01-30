Puma promotes Anne-Laure Descours to Chief Sourcing Officer

The supervisory board of Puma SE has created a dedicated board position for sourcing and has appointed Anne-Laure Descours as Chief Sourcing Officer and member of the company’s management board, effective 1 February 2019. The company said in a statement that based in Hong Kong, she will also be responsible for sustainability within the group.

The company added that Anne-Laure Descours joined Puma in 2012 and has been overseeing the product development and sourcing activities of all global apparel and accessories for the Puma Group since then. The French national holds almost 30 years of experience in the sourcing industry. Prior to Puma, she worked for international sourcing organisations, such as Li & Fung and Otto International, all based in Hong Kong.

The company also announced that its chief operating officer Lars Radoor Sørensen has decided to step down from his position as well as board member of Puma SE, effective January 31, 2019, to pursue other interests. Lars joined the company in 2013 and was appointed managing director in 2014. As chief operating officer, he was in charge of sourcing, IT, and logistics. IT and logistics will now report to Puma’s Chief Financial Officer Michael Lämmermann.

Picture:Anne-Laure Descours via Puma