Puma selects Skepta as global brand ambassador

Sportswear brand Puma has announced a long-term partnership with British-Nigerian grime artist Skepta, who will be working with the retailer on designing products and curating global marketing campaigns.

The “hands-on” partnership has been established through the rapper’s Big Smoke Corporation, an organisation that was created to foster a community of talented individuals and ultimately bring them to brands.

In a release, Skepta, also known as Chief Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jr., said Puma is the first brand partnership deal to come through his new company.

His statement continued: “It is an honour to work with such a globally recognised brand that is both embedded and has a real understanding of youth and popular culture, but also understands the importance of partnerships and collaborations such as this.”

In the upcoming months, the performer will be part of new projects alongside Puma that aim to “revolutionise the industry” within the brand’s men’s business.

On the collaboration, Puma’s CEO Bjoern Gulden said the company was excited to see Skepta drive the multifaceted role.

Gulden added that he would help to build on the brand’s progressive space through his work in music, fashion and culture.