Ryan Heuser named CEO of Pura Vida

Costa Rica-founded Pura Vida, a brand known for its handcrafted jewelry, has announced the appointment of Ryan Heuser as its new chief executive officer.

In this key leadership position, Heuser will spearhead efforts to drive profitable growth across all of Pura Vida's sales channels.

Brenna Fleener, VP of marketing & ecommerce, expressed excitement about Heuser's appointment, noting, “We’re so thrilled to have Ryan joining the team—his passion for design, storytelling, and brand-building aligns perfectly with the heart and mission of Pura Vida.”

An entrepreneur with extensive experience in the fashion industry, Heuser is best known as the co-founder of Paul Frank Industries, where he was instrumental in building the Paul Frank brand into a globally recognised name with a significant retail footprint spanning 65 countries.

Heuser expressed his enthusiasm for the brand's strong foundation, engaged community, and impactful social mission. “There’s enormous potential to evolve this brand into its next era, while staying true to the values that made it so beloved,” he said.

Heuser's immediate priorities will include boosting product innovation and scaling growth in both wholesale and retail sectors, all while maintaining Pura Vida's commitment to ethical sourcing and its overarching social mission.

Founded in 2010 and operating as a certified B Corporation, Pura Vida has donated over 5 million dollars to various charities through its sales.