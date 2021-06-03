PVH announces departure of CFO and Calvin Klein CEO

PVH Corp. has announced two leadership updates to its global organization. The company said, Mike Shaffer and Cheryl Abel-Hodges will be leaving PVH in the coming months.

Shaffer, chief operating and financial officer, will be leaving in September to pursue other opportunities and Abel-Hodges will be stepping down as CEO of Calvin Klein and moving to an advisory position with effect from July 1 through February 2022.

Commenting on the leadership changes, Stefan Larsson, chief executive officer of PVH, said: “Mike has played an important role in shaping the direction of PVH over his 30 plus-year career with the company. As COO and CFO, he helped to expand our brands, including the acquisitions of Tommy Hilfiger in 2010 and Warnaco in 2013, as well as driving investments in infrastructure and operational capabilities.”

“In her role with Calvin Klein, Cheryl made an impact on many areas of the company, including overseeing PVH’s innovative underwear platform, which harnesses the collective power and best practices from across the company’s iconic portfolio of brands.”

The company added that Trish Donnelly, CEO, PVH Americas, who has had oversight of Calvin Klein, will take full global leadership responsibility for the business.