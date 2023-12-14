PVH appoints Tommy Hilfiger North America president; chief people officer

PVH Corp. has announced the appointment of Sophia Hwang-Judiesch as the president of Tommy Hilfiger North America and promotion of Amba Subrahmanyam to chief people officer.

Hwang-Judiesch joins the company on January 8, 2024 and will report to Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH. The company also said that both leaders will join PVH’s executive leadership team and Hwang-Judiesch will also become a key member of the global Tommy Hilfiger leadership team.

The company said in a release that Hwang-Judiesch is known for driving brand and market growth at leading omni-channel brands including Ulta Beauty, Carter’s Oshkosh and Esprit, where she consistently delivered improved revenue performance and profitability in key global markets.

Commenting on Hwang-Judiesch appointment, Larsson said: “Sophia’s proven track record of driving profitable, omnichannel growth and enhancing the brand experience at every touch point will be critical as we get closer to consumers than ever before.”

Hwang-Judiesch joins PVH from Hudson’s Bay, where, as president, she was responsible for the company’s retail stores in Canada and oversaw the omni-channel optimization strategy to elevate the consumer experience. Before joining Hudson’s Bay, she was vice president of strategic initiatives at Ulta Beauty, where she led the partnership and launch of Ulta Beauty@Target.

“The opportunity to lead this iconic brand in the region is an honour, and I look forward to working closely with the global leadership team as we make the Tommy Hilfiger brand more desirable in the market than ever before,” added Hwang-Judiesch.

PVH promotes Amba Subrahmanyam to chief people officer

Subrahmanyam, the company said, joined PVH in February 2022 and currently serves as executive vice president of people for PVH Americas and Calvin Klein Global.

Commenting on Subrahmanyam’s new role at PVH, Larsson said: “Amba is one of the key leaders behind the transformation of Calvin Klein and the early unlocking of our North America business. Amba’s proven experience supporting one of our biggest businesses, combined with the strong relationships and trust she’s built with our key global leaders, will help her hit the ground running.”

Prior to PVH, Subrahmanyam held HR leadership roles at Tapestry, Tory Burch and Coach. “I am thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Stefan and the leadership team to engage, empower and energise our talented team as we work together to execute the PVH+ Plan,” added Subrahmanyam.

She succeeds Julie Fuller, who joined the company in 2020 and is leaving PVH to pursue other opportunities. This succession, the company further said, will be effective February 5, 2024.