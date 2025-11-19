PVH CFO Zac Coughlin to depart, Melissa Stone named interim successor

PVH Corp. announced that chief financial officer Zac Coughlin will depart the company at the end of the year to join audio entertainment company Sirius XM, though he will remain in his role through December and participate in the upcoming third-quarter earnings call.

The company has launched a global search for his successor, appointing longtime executive Melissa Stone—currently executive vice president of global financial planning & analysis—as interim CFO. Stone, who has spent more than 20 years at PVH in senior finance roles including SVP of accounting and assistant corporate controller, will oversee the transition.

“I want to thank Zac for his partnership and contributions over the past several years,” said CEO Stefan Larsson, noting Coughlin’s role in advancing the company’s PVH+ Plan and delivering significant cost efficiencies. Larsson added that Stone brings deep operational and financial expertise to the interim role.

Coughlin expressed pride in contributing to PVH’s growth trajectory and confidence in the company’s continued momentum under Larsson’s leadership.

PVH reaffirmed its revenue and earnings guidance for the third quarter and full year 2025 and will discuss its quarterly results during a conference call scheduled for December 4, 2025.