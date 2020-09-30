PVH president Stefan Larsson named new CEO

Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein owner PVH Corp has named its president Stefan Larsson as new CEO, taking over from Manny Chirico who has been in the role since 2006.

Larsson joined PVH in June last year in the newly created role of president. In his role he oversaw the company’s branded businesses and regions and reported directly to Chirico. Prior to that, he held roles as CEO of Ralph Lauren and global president of Gap’s Old Navy division.

Now, after 16 months of working closely together with Chirico, he is set to take over as CEO, effective 1 February 2021. Chirico will stay on as chairman of the board.

“It has been a privilege to work side by side with Manny in recent months, to learn firsthand how he has built PVH into one of the world’s most admired fashion and lifestyle companies, and driven impressive growth.” Larsson said in a statement.

“It is an honor to become the leader of this exceptional company, and as we move into a new chapter of growth for PVH, I look forward to continuing its evolution, building on our inherent strengths, getting closer to the consumer than ever before, and working with an incredible team.”

New CEO at PVH

Chirico has been at the helm of PVH since 2006. Under his leadership, the company transformed from a North America-based menswear company to one of the largest fashion companies in the world, with revenue growing from 1.4 billion dollars prior to the Calvin Klein acquisition to almost 10 billion dollars in 2019.

“With Stefan as our next CEO, we are well-positioned to navigate the rapidly changing retail landscape, drive brand relevance and meet the needs of our consumers, while positioning the company for long-term growth,” Chirico commented.

“Stefan’s global experience, consumer focus, and high-performance track record – especially in this unprecedented time of disruption – are unparalleled assets for PVH to succeed in the ‘new normal’ that is taking shape across our industry,” he continued. “I am confident in Stefan’s unique abilities to lead PVH in its next chapter of growth and I look forward to continuing our close partnership as chairman of the Board.”