Queen Máxima to open State of Fashion Biennale 2026 in Arnhem

The Netherland's Queen Máxima will officially open the State of Fashion Biennale on May 13, launching a seven-week programme in Arnhem that examines the systems shaping the global fashion industry.

The 2026 edition, titled “Available to Promise; Hidden Systems, Shared Futures,” shifts attention from finished garments to the infrastructures behind them, including production chains, logistics and technology. The biennale explores how these systems influence environmental, economic and social outcomes, and how fashion and textiles can contribute to more sustainable and inclusive futures.

The event will take place from May 14 to June 28 across multiple locations, including the Eusebiuskerk as the main venue, as well as Rozet and Focus Filmtheater. The programme will feature exhibitions, talks, workshops and film screenings designed to encourage dialogue and participation.

International collaborations form a central part of the programme, with ONsite projects in Ghana, China and Sri Lanka. These initiatives examine topics such as second-hand clothing flows, regional retail innovation and the regeneration of local textile supply chains.

The exhibition design has been developed by OMA/AMO, while the curatorial team includes Anne Zhou, Anouchka van Driel and Shanu Walpita. The biennale is organised in collaboration with partners such as ArtEZ University of the Arts, Introdans and ModeMuze.

By focusing on production systems and international cooperation, the biennale positions itself as a platform for knowledge exchange between designers, researchers and educators. For fashion students and academics, the programme offers insight into supply chains, sustainability strategies and interdisciplinary approaches shaping the future of fashion.