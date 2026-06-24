Rabanne and Julien Dossena part ways after 13 years

French house Rabanne is parting ways with creative director Julien Dossena after 13 years, the brand said on Wednesday. A successor will follow at a later date, Vogue Business reported.

Owned by Spanish group Puig, Rabanne credited Dossena with carrying its avant-garde heritage to a younger audience and lifting its profile in fashion and culture. In a statement Ana Trias, Puig's president of prestige and fashion brands, thanked him for his direction; Dossena thanked the group, his teams and ateliers, calling the period one of lasting personal and professional significance.

Dossena reworked the house's signature chainmail and made its show one of the busier tickets at Paris Fashion Week. On Puig's reading, the run also paid commercially: Rabanne became the group's first label to clear one billion euros in sales in 2023, the year it dropped "Paco" from its name. The growth tracks Puig's wider play of using fashion houses to pull through its fragrance and beauty lines.

From Balenciaga to a billion-euro house

Trained at Brussels school La Cambre, Dossena took the special jury prize at the Hyères festival in 2006 and joined Balenciaga two years later, working under Nicolas Ghesquière. When Ghesquière left in 2012 he started his own label, Atto, an LVMH Prize finalist in 2014, then took the top design job at Paco Rabanne in August 2013 at 30, shelving Atto soon after.

His Rabanne travelled well in pop culture: a custom Met Gala look for Sabrina Carpenter in 2022, repeat chainmail outings for Dua Lipa, a 2023 couture collection for sister Puig house Jean Paul Gaultier and a Rabanne collaboration with H&M.

New management already in place

The departure lands after a management reshuffle. Jean-Jacques Guével arrived as general manager of the fashion business in September 2025, and Renaud de Lesquen became president of Rabanne One Brand, running both fashion and beauty, in April 2026.