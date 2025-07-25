Rakesh Jallipally appointed CEO of Pepe Jeans India

Rakesh Jallipally, a seasoned fashion strategist with extensive experience across traditional retail and digital commerce, has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of Pepe Jeans India. His appointment, effective shortly after his tenure as vice president at Flipkart, marks a significant leadership transition for the denim and lifestyle brand.

Jallipally's appointment as the new CEO has been announced by Pepe Jeans India through its official LinkedIn page. "We’re delighted to welcome Mr. Rakesh Jallipally as Chief Executive Officer, Pepe Jeans India. With a dynamic vision and passion for innovation, Rakesh brings years of leadership experience in driving brand growth and retail excellence. His leadership perfectly aligns with our commitment to style, quality and strategic expansion. Welcome aboard, Rakesh!"

Jallipally's arrival is expected to usher in a new era of growth for Pepe Jeans India, leveraging his unique blend of expertise. Jallipally holds a B.E. in Electronics & Communications from Osmania University and completed his PGDM in marketing & strategy from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow in 2007. His career began at Raymond, from where he moved to Arvind Fashions in 2018, taking on the role of vice president for key brands including USPA, Flying Machine, and Ed Hardy. He then assumed the roles of chief operating officer and subsequently CEO by 2021. Most recently, in July 2024, he joined Flipkart as vice president, where he led fashion e-commerce initiatives.

The CEO position at Pepe Jeans India had been vacant since March 2025, following Manish Kapoor's move to lead Marks & Spencer India.