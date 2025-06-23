Ralph Lauren appoints Angela Ahrendts as lead independent director

Ralph Lauren Corporation has named Angela Ahrendts as the new lead independent director, effective after the company's 2025 annual meeting of shareholders.

Ahrendts, who joined the Ralph Lauren board in August 2018, currently chairs the finance committee and serves on the nominating, governance, and sustainability committee.

Commenting on the board appointment, Ralph Lauren, executive chairman and chief creative officer, said, “Angela has consistently offered valuable guidance and brought her perspective as a respected innovator in the industry. We look forward to continuing to benefit from her leadership and contributions as our new Lead Independent Director.”

Ahrendts will succeed Hubert Joly, who will not seek re-election after 16 years of service to the company's board, including a tenure as lead independent director since 2021. Joly, appointed to the board in June 2009, has been credited with significantly contributing to the board's broadened diversity of backgrounds, skills, and experiences.

Ralph Lauren expressed gratitude for Joly's instrumental role in guiding the company's strategy. “Hubert has been an integral part of our board and has been instrumental in guiding and supporting our strategy, while embodying the passion and dedication that define our brand,” he said.

Following Joly's departure, the Ralph Lauren board will consist of 11 directors. “We are proud to have a Board comprised of deep, unique and differentiated experiences, all of which continue to contribute to our strength and durability as a business,” said Patrice Louvet, president & chief executive officer.