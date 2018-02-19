Ralph Lauren appoints creative director for women’s polo biz

Michael Rider has been appointed as SVP and Creative Director of the women’s polo business at Ralph Lauren, reports Business of Fashion. Quoting sources familiar with the development, the report said, Rider will shoulder the responsibility of elevating the mid-priced women’s polo collection.

Rider joins the company from LVMH-owned Céline, where she worked for nine years under Phoebe Philo. Prior to that, she served as a senior designer at Balenciaga for four years under Nicolas Ghesquière . At Ralph Lauren, the report further added that Rider will work alongside John Wrazej, who leads the men’s polo business, while Frederic Dechnik will lead the runway collection and Kevin Carrigan will continue to head the Lauren and Chaps labels, sold through wholesale partnerships.

The company recently also announced several senior appointments to drive expansion of the company’s digital presence globally. Alice Delahunt joined Ralph Lauren from Burberry, in the newly created role of Chief Digital Officer, reporting to Patrice Louvet, Chief Executive Officer, whojoined the company in July 2017 from Procter & Gamble.

Additionally, the company appointed new senior leaders to support its evolution across ecommerce in North America and internationally. Laura Porco was named Senior Vice President, ecommerce for Ralph Lauren North America and Galen Hardy took on the role of Senior Vice President, Club Monaco ecommerce & business operations. The company added, that Valeria Juarez assumed the role of Senior Vice President, ecommerce, international, while Janet Sherlock, Chief Information Officer, joined the company in August from Carter’s, and Cyrus “Cy” Fenton joined her team as Senior Vice President, IT security & infrastructure, Chief Information Security Officer.

Picture:Ralph Lauren website