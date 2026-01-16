Ralph Lauren Corporation appoints Cesar Conde to board of directors

US luxury group Ralph Lauren Corporation has announced the appointment of Cesar Conde to its board of directors, effective immediately. The addition of Conde, who currently serves as chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, increases the total number of directors on the board to 12.

Conde oversees one of the largest news media conglomerates in the US, including NBC News, Telemundo Enterprises Group and NBCUniversal Local. Under his leadership, the organization has expanded its digital reach and achieved significant growth in viewership. Executive chairman and chief creative officer Ralph Lauren noted that Conde embodies the spirit of innovation and storytelling that defines the brand, suggesting he will play a pivotal role in global consumer engagement.

President and chief executive officer Patrice Louvet highlighted that the expertise of Conde in leading complex, high-growth organizations within rapidly evolving sectors will be invaluable. The appointment aligns with the current strategic plan of the company, titled ‘Next Great Chapter: Drive’, which focuses on long-term sustainable growth and value creation.

In addition to his new role at the New York-based fashion house, Conde serves on the boards of directors for retail giant Walmart and PepsiCo. His previous professional experience includes serving as president of Univision Networks.

Conde stated that he looks forward to supporting the growth of the company and deepening its connection with global consumers. He noted the ability of the brand to balance operational discipline with creative imagination to maintain its position as a leading global luxury label.