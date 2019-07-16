Ralph Lauren EMEA vice president moves to Neiman Marcus Group

Kevin Drew Gotthard, the vice president of finance for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) at Ralph Lauren, has stepped down from his post as of June, according to Fashion Network. He has since joined Neiman Marcus Group as its senior vice president of financial planning and analysis. He will be based in Dallas, Texas, where the company’s headquarters are located.

Gotthard had been with the American company at its European headquarters in Switzerland since 2010. In 2015, he was appointed the vice president of finance EMEA. Ralph Lauren has not yet announced a successor for his role.