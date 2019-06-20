Ralph Lauren receives honorary knighthood for services to fashion

American fashion designer Ralph Lauren has been made an Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) for his services to fashion.

Presented by Prince Charles in a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace, the insignia recognises Lauren’s work within the fashion industry as well as his philanthropic work outside of it. Lauren's philanthropic work focused heavily on cancer research and treatment. In 2016, the Royal Marsden Hospital opened The Ralph Lauren Centre for Breast Cancer Research, a centre with a focus in the field of molecular testing. This month, the Ralph Lauren Corporation announced plans to commit further support to the The Royal Marsden with a pledge to help fund the building of a new state-of-the-art facility - the Oak Cancer Centre.

The knighthood adds to a long list of awards the 79-year-old designer has received in his illustrious career spanning more than five decades. He’s also previously been recognised with the Key to the City of New York from Mayor Michael Bloomberg, for his outstanding civic contributions, as well as the French Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur, in recognition of his contributions as a designer, business leader, and philanthropist.

Ralph Lauren receiving the award from Prince Charles

Other notable American names to join the illustrious list of non-Brits with UK knighthoods or damehoods include former President Dwight D Eisenhower, Angelina Jolie, Steven Spielberg, and Bill and Melinda Gates.

“In his storied career in fashion, business, and philanthropy, Mr. Lauren has played a key role in forging transatlantic cultural and economic connections," said Antony Phillipson, British Consul General to New York, in a statement when the award was originally announced in November. “As creator and visionary of the Ralph Lauren brand worldwide, Mr. Lauren has been a vanguard for the global fashion industry and American style for nearly half a century.

“In addition, monumental philanthropic efforts, especially in the realm of public health, cancer research and treatment in both the US and the UK, have led to benefits felt by citizens around the world."