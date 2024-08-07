Rashida La Lande to join Estée Lauder as EVP and general counsel

The Estée Lauder Companies has named Rashida La Lande as executive vice president and general counsel, effective August 19, 2024.

The company said in a release that La Lande will jointly report to William P. Lauder, executive chairman, and Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer. She will join the company’s executive leadership team.

“Rashida’s impressive experience acting as a key strategic partner to executive leadership teams and boards coupled with her sound judgement advising a publicly traded, values-driven business on legal matters makes her ideally suited for this role,” said William P. Lauder.

La Lande will act as a strategic advisor to the organisation and Estée Lauder’s board of directors on complex global legal issues and the company’s business. In this critical role, the company added, she will lead the legal strategy, practices, and policies globally. She will also oversee the global privacy office and global security team. She will also lead the company’s legal review of potential acquisitions, divestitures, and joint ventures.

With more than 25 years of experience advising corporations and representing companies and private equity sponsors in the consumer products, retail, financial services, and technology industries, La Lande joins Estee Lauder from The Kraft Heinz Company, where she held roles of increasing responsibility since January 2018, culminating as the executive vice president and global chief legal and corporate affairs officer in December 2023.

“Rashida’s extensive experience managing legal matters across a diverse portfolio of iconic and new brands for one of the largest food and beverage companies in the world makes her uniquely qualified for this role,” added Fabrizio Freda.

Prior to joining The Kraft Heinz Company, La Lande served at the Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher law firm, where she practised as partner from 2007 to 2018 and as an associate from 2000 to 2007. She began her legal career as an associate at Chadbourne & Parke LLP from 1998 to 2000.