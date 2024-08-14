Regatta names new chief digital and technology officer

Manchester-based Regatta Group, which owns Regatta, Craghoppers and Dare2b, has appointed Tom Goodman as its new chief digital and technology officer.

Goodman, who joined Regatta in 2020, has been promoted from group digital director to the newly created chief digital and technology officer role to lead digital, customer experience, tech and data and artificial intelligence (AI) across the group.

This new role will include launching new initiatives, such as a membership scheme to both online and store channels, being rolled out in August to “drive loyalty and retention” and further improve the brand’s omnichannel experience.

Goodman will also join the board of directors.

As Regatta’s digital director, he worked on re-launching multiple websites across the group, built in-house digital marketing and technology teams, and oversaw the launch of several new partner platforms, including Frasers Group, Decathlon, Marks & Spencer and Asos.

Commenting on the appointment, Keith Black, chairman and chief executive of Regatta Ltd, said: “We are delighted to appoint Tom Goodman to the board of directors. His experience across retail, technology and digital, combined with his proven ability to lead initiatives and build on the brand’s past successes makes Tom a fantastic addition to the board.”