Regis Rimbert is the new CEO of Wolford AG

Lanvin Group has announced the appointment of Regis Rimbert as CEO of Wolford AG effective June 14, 2024. He succeeds Silvia Azzali, who has chosen to leave the company for personal reasons.

Rimbert, the company said in a release, has more than 20 years of leadership experience across the fashion and luxury sectors, spearheading transformative initiatives in retail, online, and international operations.

Commenting on Rimbert’s appointment, Zhen Huang, chairman of Lanvin Group said: "We look forward to working with Wolford's new leadership to harness the brand's legacy and utilise its archives as we evolve our product categories and offerings, making Wolford an important growth engine for Lanvin Group."

The company added that Rimbert has served in pivotal roles at renowned brands like Prada and Dior, and his achievements include restructuring investments, optimising supply chains, and establishing global distribution networks. He worked for Wolford, holding senior management positions from 2009 to 2013, during which time he significantly drove up the brand's sales and profitability through omnichannel transformation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Regis to Wolford. His extensive experience and visionary leadership make him the ideal candidate to lead Wolford to success," added Eric Chan, CEO of Lanvin Group.

In his new role as CEO, Rimbert is tasked to drive the strategic transformation of the company, focusing on international development, enriching product lines, and innovating technology, all with the aim of making Wolford's innovative fabrics and products accessible to more customers.