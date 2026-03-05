REI Co-op names Kim Waldmann as chief commercial officer

US outdoor retailer REI Co-op has appointed Kim Waldmann as its chief commercial officer. Waldmann, who will take up the role from March 9, has been tasked with bringing together elements of the company’s ecosystem across stores, e-commerce and operations.

She joins REI from Foot Locker, where she most recently served as global chief customer officer and was credited with leading an enterprise-wide transformation of the customer experience. Prior to this, Waldmann was chief marketing and digital officer at Athleta, overseeing digital acceleration, customer growth and omnichannel experiences.

In a statement, Mary Beth Laughton, president and CEO of REI, said Waldmann brought “deep commercial expertise and a strong member-first mindset” that would help the company “deliver on our promise to be the most trusted retailer for people who love the outdoors”.

Laughton continued: “Kim understands how to connect strategy and execution across channels in ways that feel seamless and authentic to our members, and her leadership will help us continue evolving while staying true to what makes REI distinctive.”