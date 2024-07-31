Reitmans Canada appoints Isabelle Leclerc as chief people officer

Reitmans Canada Limited (RCL) has announced the appointment of Isabelle Leclerc as the company's chief people officer (CPO), effective August 26, 2024.

As CPO, the company said in a release, Leclerc will be a member of the RCL executive team, reporting to president & CEO Andrea Limbardi.

"We are thrilled to have Isabelle join us as CPO. Her appointment underscores the incredible importance of our people here at RCL and our ongoing commitment to driving a strong culture of performance and employee wellbeing," said Limbardi commenting on Leclerc’s appointment as CPO.

At RCL, Leclerc will be responsible for the company's human resources and corporate communications functions including providing leadership on all people and talent-related matters, external and internal corporate communications, and the people and communications strategic direction.

"I look forward to stepping into this role and working with the teams at RCL to bring to life the organisation's long-term strategies and growth objectives," added Leclerc.

Leclerc, the company added, brings 25 years of strategic leadership in human resources, governance, communications, and ESG. Her executive experience spans different industries and business models, including roles as head of human resources at Quebecor and Sollio Cooperative Group.