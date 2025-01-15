Reitmans chief information officer to retire in September

Canadian apparel retailer Reitmans (RCL) has announced the retirement of Gale Blank, its chief information officer.

"Gale joined us five years ago with this goal in mind: to lay the foundations of a solid technology infrastructure essential to our long-term growth," said Andrea Limbardi, president and CEO of RCL.

"Thanks to her vast experience and deep commitment, she has achieved that goal as well as put in place a team capable of continuing to build upon that strong foundation. I also want to thank her for the strategic vision and leadership she has demonstrated during her time with us," Limbardi added.

Blank's retirement is set for September 2025 after more than five years with the company.

"My time at RCL has been one of the highlights of my career, and I'm very proud to have been able to work alongside exceptional leaders who are committed to propelling the company into the future. After five years with RCL, the time has come for me to pass the torch," said Gale Blank.