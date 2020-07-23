Rent the Runway appoints chief people officer and chief technology officer

Online fashion rental platform Rent the Runway has announced the appointment of Ellen Shultz as chief people officer and Larry Steinberg as chief technology officer.

Shultz, who will begin her new role on 8 September, has over 20 years experience working on people strategies and is tasked with accelerating Rent the Runway’s continued transformation of consumer behavior change. She has previously worked as The New York Times’ most senior HR leader and was on its executive committee.

“Ellen has a unique ability to create an inclusive, dynamic and people-centered culture across teams and has a proven track record developing strategies that deliver solutions to drive organizational excellence,” said Jennifer Hyman, Rent the Runway co-founder and CEO, in a statement. “I am thrilled to have Ellen join our leadership team and look forward to leveraging her tremendous expertise as we continue our commitment to developing and fostering talent.”

Steinberg joined Rent the Runway in May as a consultant and transitioned to the full-time role of chief technology officer earlier in July. In his new position, he is tasked with spearheading Rent the Runway’s technology strategy and the company’s “critical future-focused technology innovations” to maximize its impact with members and customers. He previously held several tech roles, including founder of enterprise management startup Engyro (formerly Dirigo) which was acquired by Microsoft.

“Larry brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in technology start-ups, software and product development, and systems architecture,” said Hyman. “We look forward to building systems to better leverage technology to drive growth and enhance our customer experience.”