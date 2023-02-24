Resale tech company Trove adds new CFO, CTO to leadership team

Trove, a company that provides resale services for fashion brands, has bolstered its executive team with two new hires: a new chief financial officer and chief technology officer.

The US business, whose technology powers the resale services of brands including Lululemon, Patagonia, Nordstrom, Levi’s, and Eileen Fisher, announced Thursday that Natalya Davick has been appointed as new CFO.

Davick has over 20 years of experience in finance management roles, including at tech giants Google, Twitter, and SoFi. Most recently, she was finance chief at B2C residential solar platform Palmetto Clean Tech.

Meanwhile, Julia Cai has been named as Trove's new chief technology officer, a role that will see her lead a team delivering tech solutions and AI capabilities to internal warehouse teams and re-commerce solutions to brand partners.

Cai has experience working with software as a service (SaaS) companies, and joins from digital healthcare company K Health where she led the development of its AI-powered platform.

“I am delighted to welcome both Natalya and Julia to the team,” said Trove chief executive Gayle Tait in a statement.

“Together, they bring over four decades of experience in building software businesses, and they will be invaluable as we expand the scale of Trove's world-leading branded resale platform, alongside our trusted partners,” she said.