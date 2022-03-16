Resale tech company Trove taps new board member

Re-commerce tech company Trove has appointed Shelley Bransten to its board of directors.

Bransten has over 20 years of experience working in retail and tech, and has served as the corporate vice president of global retail and consumer goods industries at Microsoft since 2018.

Earlier in her career, she spent 15 years at Gap, most recently vice president of CRM marketing, and four years at Salesforce as senior vice president of retail and consumer goods industries.

“Shelley Bransten brings unparalleled retail, technology and marketing expertise to our board, combined with a passion for sustainability and building the circular economy,” said Trove chief executive Andy Ruben in a statement.

Bransten commented: “Recommerce is growing faster than traditional retail because consumers are increasingly aware of the need for all of us to prioritize sustainability and extend the lifespan of products we buy.

“That makes it crucial for brands to take control of their own resale and take-back channels and maintain their direct relationships with their customers. I’m honored to join the board of a company whose business model and mission align so closely with my own values and the goals I’ve supported throughout my career.”

Trove provides white-label technology and end-to-end operations for brands including Lululemon, Patagonia, Nordstrom, Levi’s and Eileen Fisher.

In August, the company announced it had secured 77.5 million dollars in Series D funding led by G2 Venture Partners.