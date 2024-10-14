Revlon names former CVS executive Michelle Peluso as CEO

Beauty brand Revlon has appointed former CVS Health chief customer and experience officer Michelle Peluso as its new chief executive officer to lead the company’s “next phase of growth”.

Peluso, who oversaw the end-to-end consumer experience across all channels at CVS Health, will join Revlon on November 4 as CEO and will also join the company’s board of directors.

Liz Smith, who has been serving as interim CEO and executive chair of the board since August 2023, will continue as executive chair to ensure “a seamless transition”.

Commenting on the appointment, Smith said in a statement: “I am thrilled to be bringing Michelle on to lead Revlon’s next phase of growth. It has been a privilege to undertake this transformation journey over the past year. With a clear strategic direction set for the company, strong progress on our transformation, a deeply talented leadership team in place and exciting opportunities in front of us, now is the right time for this transition.

“Michelle is a terrific leader and brings significant retail and digital experience to Revlon that will be critical to our future growth and success. Along with the rest of the board, I look forward to supporting Michelle as she takes on this role.”

Before her role at CVS Health, Peluso held global chief marketing officer roles at IBM and Citi, and CEO roles at digital commerce pioneers Travelocity and Gilt. She is also a member of the board of directors of Nike.

On her new role, Peluso stated: “It is an honour to lead Revlon and its collection of powerful brands at this important time in the company’s history. I look forward to working with the full Revlon team – as well as our retailer, supplier and distribution partners – to further unlock the growth potential of our brands and meet the moment for the next generation of beauty and wellness lovers.”