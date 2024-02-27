  • Home
  • News
  • People
  • Revolve names Marianna Hewitt as creative director of L'Academie

Revolve names Marianna Hewitt as creative director of L'Academie

By Prachi Singh

loading...

Scroll down to read more

People

Marianna Hewitt Credits: Revolve

Fashion retailer Revolve has roped in Marianna Hewitt as the creative director of their exclusive in-house label, L'Academie.

The company said that the announcement follows after the success of Marianna x Revolve curated collection that launched in December 2022. Revolve believes that as an entrepreneur, fashion enthusiast, and leading influencer, Marianna Hewitt brings a refreshing vision and personal style to L'Academie, to reimagine the brand's aesthetic.

"It is an honour for me to be a part of Revolve in a bigger way as creative director of L'Academie, a brand that has been part of my wardrobe since 2015. Together with this talented team, we've stayed true to the brand's core essence and reimagined it to have pieces I would want in my dream wardrobe," said Marianna Hewitt in a statement.

The company added that Hewitt, co-founder of Summer Fridays - a top selling beauty brand on Revolve, will be instrumental in shaping the overarching concept and trend direction for L'Academie. The new L'Academie, a Parisian-inspired collection features pieces that elevate everyday wear.

"Marianna has been a long time collaborator and friend of Revolve. It has been incredible to follow her journey over the years as a blogger, influencer to business woman to now becoming creative director of Revolve’s very own, L'Academie," added Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer, RVLV Group.

L'Academie
Marianna Hewitt
Revolve