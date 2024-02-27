Revolve names Marianna Hewitt as creative director of L'Academie

Fashion retailer Revolve has roped in Marianna Hewitt as the creative director of their exclusive in-house label, L'Academie.

The company said that the announcement follows after the success of Marianna x Revolve curated collection that launched in December 2022. Revolve believes that as an entrepreneur, fashion enthusiast, and leading influencer, Marianna Hewitt brings a refreshing vision and personal style to L'Academie, to reimagine the brand's aesthetic.

"It is an honour for me to be a part of Revolve in a bigger way as creative director of L'Academie, a brand that has been part of my wardrobe since 2015. Together with this talented team, we've stayed true to the brand's core essence and reimagined it to have pieces I would want in my dream wardrobe," said Marianna Hewitt in a statement.

The company added that Hewitt, co-founder of Summer Fridays - a top selling beauty brand on Revolve, will be instrumental in shaping the overarching concept and trend direction for L'Academie. The new L'Academie, a Parisian-inspired collection features pieces that elevate everyday wear.

"Marianna has been a long time collaborator and friend of Revolve. It has been incredible to follow her journey over the years as a blogger, influencer to business woman to now becoming creative director of Revolve’s very own, L'Academie," added Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer, RVLV Group.