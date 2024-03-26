Rhone adds two new board members, to debut women's collection in May

Rhone, the performance lifestyle brand dedicated to championing mental fitness, has appointed Tess Roering, who previously held executive leadership roles at CorePower Yoga and Athleta, and Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN chairman, to its board of directors.

The company said in a release that Roering and Pitaro will be part of the company’s board consisting of Nate Checketts, CEO & co-founder of Rhone; Dave Checketts, managing partner of Checketts Partners Investment Fund; Jon Owsley, managing partner at L Catterton; Simon Hill-Norton, investor & co-founder of Sweaty Betty; and Carras Holmstead, investment partner at Palistar Capital & co-founder of Rhone.

"As we prepare to launch our women's collection, Tess brings incredible expertise in brand and marketing from her time at Athleta and CorePower Yoga and Jimmy is a top industry thought leader that brings unmatched experience in sports and consumer products industries. The addition of Tess and Jimmy will help bring us to new heights in 2024 and beyond,” said Checketts.

Roering, the company added, has over two decades of experience in leading brand and marketing efforts at top companies. Most recently, Roering served as chief commercial officer at CorePower Yoga where she doubled the brand's studio count and drove 2.5x revenue growth over five years, played a key role in the sale from L Catterton to TSG Partners and oversaw the real estate, construction, design, facilities, customer experience, and chief marketing officer responsibilities.

Before her role at CorePower Yoga, Roering served as first ever head of marketing at Athleta. In her role Roering grew revenues, opened the brand's first 100 retail stores, drove multi-channel growth by creating Athleta's first marketing & creative platform, "Power to the She," and propelled the brand from a catalogue and web business to a true omni-channel business.

The company further said that Pitaro is an industry leader at the intersection of media and technology, bringing decades of experience. He currently serves as chairman of ESPN, where he has full global responsibility for the ESPN business. This includes the management and supervision of the company's full portfolio of sports content, products and experiences across all of Disney's platforms worldwide.

Before ESPN, Pitaro worked in various leadership positions across The Walt Disney Company, including as chairman of Disney consumer products and interactive media. Prior to his Disney, he worked at Yahoo, where he rose to head of media.

The appointment of Roering and Pitaro to Rhone's board comes in the lead up to the launch of Rhone's first women's collection, debuting in May.