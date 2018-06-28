Riccardo Vannetti to join as Chief Marketing Officer of Ferragamo Group

Salvatore Ferragamo has announced the appointment of Riccardo Vannetti as Chief Marketing Officer of the Group. The company said in a statement, Vannetti – who is going to join the Group on July 5, will be responsible for the planning and the implementation of all marketing and communication activities related to the brand strategy, reporting to the Vice Chairman, James Ferragamo, Brand and Product Director.

Graduated in Art History, Vannetti started his professional career as freelance journalist for fashion magazines such as L'Uomo Vogue, MF Fashion and L'Officiel Hommes. Later he held international managerial positions in Condé Nast, Dismi Int'l, Value Retail, Core-Capital Equity Fund, and later he consolidated his experience by providing support and strategic advice to fashion designers. Since January 2016 he held the tutorship division director at Pitti Immagine.

The company added that Vannetti’s appointment is aimed at strengthening the managerial structure of the Group in order to pursue the brand relaunching strategy, under the guidance of the Executive Chairman, Ferruccio Ferragamo.

Yesterday, the company confirmed the departure of Antonio Burrello , who had joined the Florence-based company as group marketing and communications director January last year.

Picture:Riccardo Vannetti