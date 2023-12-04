Richard Mcleod joins as chief marketing officer of Champion brand

HanesBrands has appointed Richard Mcleod as vice president, chief marketing officer of Champion brand.

Mcleod, the company said in a release, will be responsible for driving Champion’s global brand strategy and omni-channel brand positioning.

“The next chapter of Champion’s story is at the forefront of our global growth strategy. We are excited to tap into Richard’s extensive experience in global brand management, knowledgeable insights around our core consumers, and dynamic leadership style,” said Vanessa LeFebvre, president of Global Activewear.

The company added that Mcleod joins Champion from Canada Goose where he was the senior vice president of the brand. Prior to Canada Goose, Mcleod was the vice president and general manager of Foot Locker Canada. Before being promoted to VP/GM, he was the vice president of North America marketing for Foot Locker Inc. and vice president of U.S. marketing for Footaction.

“Champion is a lifestyle brand born from sport, so as a former college athlete, it’s that meaningful heritage that motivates me to elevate the iconic brand by maximising untapped global potential,” added Mcleod.

Mcleod has also held senior leadership roles focused on marketing and growth at Hennessy as well as Bacardi USA where he led successful collaborations and transformational campaigns for well-known wine & spirit brands like Grey Goose, Bombay Sapphire and D’usse Cognac.