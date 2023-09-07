Richemont announces executive appointments

Swiss luxury giant Richemont has appointed Swen Grundmann and Boet Brinkgreve to its senior executive committee (SEC).

Grundmann will join the SEC in his new capacity as director of corporate affairs in addition to maintaining his role as group company secretary.

A Richemont veteran, Grundmann started his career at the group in 1996 as legal counsel and was appointed company secretary in 2017.

Additionally, former Richemont finance chief Boet Brinkgreve has been named as the CEO of the group’s newly launched beauty division, Laboratoire de Haute Parfumerie et Beauté.

The group also announced Wednesday it has nominated Gary Saage to its board of directors and its audit committee.

If elected following shareholder approval at the annual general meeting this month, Saage will become chair of the group’s audit committee.