Fashionunited
(advertisement)
 
(advertisement)
    4. Share 
PEOPLE

Richemont announces resignation of Georges Kern

Prachi Singh
|

Richemont has announced the resignation with of Georges Kern, head of watchmaking, marketing and digital. The company said, Kern has stepped down from the senior executive committee and the group management committee and will no longer be standing for election to the board of directors of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA at the forthcoming annual general meeting of shareholders.

Commenting on Kern's decision, Johann Rupert, the company’s Chairman, said in a statement, “Georges has been offered an interesting opportunity to become an entrepreneur. He has had a very successful career at IWC Schaffhausen and we wish him well.”

Richemont's watchmaking, marketing and digital activities will now report to the senior executive committee.
richemont georges kern

Related news

Job of the week

Marketing Manager - Coimbatore

Fashion Job of the WeekBannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd

APPLY NOW

more news

Latest jobs

 

Most read