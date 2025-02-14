Richemont announces senior executive committee changes

Switzerland-based luxury goods company Richemont has announced changes to its board of directors and senior executive committee (SEC), effective immediately.

The company stated that Catherine Rénier, chief executive officer of Van Cleef & Arpels, Louis Ferla, CEO of Cartier, and Marie-Aude Stocker, chief people officer of Richemont, have been appointed to the SEC.

Richemont highlighted that Stocker, formerly director of people, development and prospective at Van Cleef & Arpels, was recently appointed CPO reporting to Richemont CEO Nicolas Bos. A French national and graduate of the Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Paris (ESCP) business school, with a certification from the Institut des hautes études de défense nationale (IHEDN), Stocker brings 35 years of beauty and luxury industry experience to the role, including 24 years in the Group.

Nicolas Bos commented on the appointments: “Catherine’s and Louis’ combined industry and Group experience, together with their operational knowledge and expertise as CEOs of our largest Maisons, will be a great asset to our senior executive committee.”

Bos added: “I am also delighted that Marie-Aude is joining the SEC as our newly appointed chief people officer. Having a dedicated CPO will help ensure that our growing and fast evolving HR strategic resource management needs are effectively fulfilled.”

Richemont also announced that Jérôme Lambert is stepping down from the SEC and from the board of directors following his appointment as CEO of specialist watchmaker Maison Jaeger-LeCoultre.

Finally, the company confirmed that Boet Brinkgreve, CEO of Laboratoire de Haute Parfumerie et Beauté, will be leaving the company at the end of April.