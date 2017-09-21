Richemont announces two senior executive appointments

Richemont has announced two new additions to its senior executive committee. The company said, Dr Jean-Jacques van Oosten has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer and will join the committee effective January 1, 2018. Additionally, Sophie Guieysse has been appointed Group Human Resources Director and will join the company from October 1, 2017.

Commenting on the changes, Johann Rupert, Richemont Chairman, said in a statement: “Jean-Jacques van Oosten brings over fifteen years of experience in scaling, transforming and internationalising online and multichannel businesses. Sophie Guieysse brings a twenty-year Human Resources experience across diverse cultural environments in the luxury and digital sectors. These appointments will strengthen significantly the group's ability to address current challenges and bring Richemont into a new era of agility and performance.”

Jean-Jacques van Oosten and Sophie Guieysse join Richemont

The company added that Dr van Oosten’s twenty one-year career has been primarily in the retail and digital sectors. Prior to his latest role as group chief digital officer and CEO of Rewe Digital, he held a number of CIO positions at Travis Perkins Group, Tesco, Kingfisher, EDS and Unilever and through his consulting company, van Oosten advised retailers on their multichannel strategy, roadmap and transformation programmes.

A graduate from the Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées, Guieysse began her career holding operational functions at a number of French Ministries. From 1997 until 2005, she held various human resources roles at LVMH. Her ultimate role there was as director of human resources of the LVMH group. In 2005, Guieysse joined Canal + group where she spent ten years as human resources director and member of the executive committee. Since 2016, she had been advising Dior on the future of luxury in a connected world.

Guieysse will succeed Thomas Lindermann who is leaving Richemont for personal reasons and step down from the group management committee with effect from October 31, 2017.

Picture:Facebook/James Purdey and Sons