Richemont names Bérangère Ruchat as chief sustainability officer

Luxury conglomerate Richemont has appointed Dr Bérangère Ruchat as its chief sustainability officer, effective immediately.

Reporting to Richemont’s chief financial officer Burkhart Grund, Ruchat will bring her “deep sustainability expertise and collaborative track record” to further develop the group’s vision and step up its sustainability ambition.

Ruchat joins from Firmenich Group, where she was chief sustainability officer and more recently, senior vice president of sustainability. During her 12-year tenure, Ruchat established unique partnerships, drove Firmenich sustainability strategy and led the group ESG reporting.

Richemont operates in four business areas: jewellery with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; specialist watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; online distributors with Watchfinder & Co., Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter, Yoox, The Outnet and the OFS division; and other, primarily fashion and accessories Maisons with Alaïa, AZ Factory, Chloé, Delvaux, Dunhill, Montblanc, Peter Millar, Purdey and Serapian.