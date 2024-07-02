Richemont names Louis Ferla as CEO of Cartier

Richemont has announced that Louis Ferla, currently CEO of Vacheron Constantin, will succeed Cyrille Vigneron as chief executive officer of Cartier, effective September 1, 2024.

Vigneron, the company said in a statement, who has decided to retire after eight years at the helm of the maison, will assume the position of chairman of Cartier culture & philanthropy and work with Ferla to ensure a smooth transition.

Commenting on Louis Ferla’s appointment, Johann Rupert, chairman of the company’s board, said: “Louis has earned the admiration and respect of his colleagues across the Group and of the industry at large for having so brilliantly positioned Vacheron Constantin at the pinnacle of Haute Horlogerie. His experience and leadership qualities will prove invaluable for Cartier’s long-term success.”

“I would like to express my gratitude to Cyrille for his vision and bold leadership over the last eight years, under which Cartier has reached new heights becoming the reference in the world of luxury,” added Rupert.

Ferla, a French national, joined Richemont in 2001 starting at Alfred Dunhill as area sales manager in Hong Kong and then as general manager in Taipei. In 2006 he joined Cartier, where he held various senior executive positions, namely across the Middle East, India and Africa before being appointed CEO in China.

In 2015, he was promoted to the jewellery maison’s executive committee as international director clients & business. Ferla has been CEO of Vacheron Constantin since 2017.