Richemont proposes election of Sophie Guieysse to its board of directors

The Swiss luxury goods group Richemont has proposed election of Sophie Guieysse as an Executive Director to the board of directors of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA. The company said in a statement that election will take place at the next annual general meeting, to be held on September 10, 2018.

Guieysse, the company added, is currently Group Human Resources Director of Richemont and a member of its senior executive committee. She will report to Jérôme Lambert, Group Chief Operating Officer, equally member of the senior executive committee and a director on the company’s board.

The company further said that Guieysse joined Richemont in her current capacity in October 2017 from Dior where she had been advising on the future of luxury in a connected world. She serves on the board of directors of Maisons du Monde and is Chairman of the nominations & compensation committee. In addition, she is a member of the remuneration committee of Paris 2024 Olympic games organising committee and of the 2023 Rugby World Cup organising committee.

