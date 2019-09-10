Richemont’s head of fashion and accessories steps down

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA has announced that Eric Vallat, head of fashion & accessories maisons, will step down from his current position and from the senior executive committee for personal reasons effective October 26, 2019.

Commenting on Vallat’s decision, Johann Rupert, the company’s Chairman, said in a statement: “Eric has been offered a wonderful opportunity outside the group and I fully understand his decision to pursue it. We would like to thank Eric for his many contributions to the group’s fashion and accessories businesses, positioning them well for the future.”

The company said, Richemont’s fashion & accessories maisons will now report to Jérôme Lambert, Group Chief Executive Officer.

Picture credit:Olaf Tamm Hamburg Germany for Richemont